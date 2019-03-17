Menu
Stuart Dew has set out his hopes for 2019.
Dew’s letter to Suns fans

by Stuart Dew
17th Mar 2019 4:07 PM
We can't wait for the first bounce of the footy next Sunday afternoon in Melbourne and hopefully you're all as excited as we are about the start of the season.

It's been a busy off-season with our football department welcoming 14 new staff and 14 new players in what was a significant but deliberate reset of our entire footy program.

We've had a greater focus on how we teach the game plan to our playing group and how we prepare our players both physically and mentally.

Pre-seasons are always an important time of the year - we have challenged our players like never before and the playing group has embraced the program.

They've spent more than 2000 hours on the training track and ran close to 13,000km. We have delivered an elite AFL pre-season.

The players, led by our new captains David Swallow and Jarrod Witts, are driving a new culture. Standards have lifted and accountability is high.

The responsibility is on all of us to live this day in, day out.

We understand our role in growing the game throughout Queensland.

Our players have recently visited 71 different schools, footy clubs and community organisations and the positive feedback has been overwhelming. The players always enjoy the opportunity to interact with our AFL and AFLW stars of the future.

We are working everyday to become a club that inspires the Gold Coast; a club of which our community can be proud.

In 2019 and beyond we will tackle every challenge head on and we invite you to join us on our journey as a member, fan or Gold Coast Bulletin reader.

After a unique travel schedule during our 2018 season, we're excited to have 10 home games this year as we strive to be a consistent football team that plays their role in making game day at Metricon Stadium an experience to remember.

I would like to thank all those who have signed up as a member of the footy club - your support is greatly appreciated. For those who are yet to do so ... we'd love to bring you on our journey.

Season 2019 - challenge accepted.

