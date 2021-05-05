Stuart MacGill kidnapped at gunpoint, held for ransom

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was kidnapped and held for ransom by an alleged criminal group, NSW Police claim.

MacGill was abducted at gunpoint from Cremorne on Sydney's Lower North Shore about two weeks ago. He is believed to have been badly assaulted during the kidnapping before being released.

Police are raiding a number of homes this morning in relation to the alleged extortion and arrests are expected.

Stuart MacGill in 2017. Picture: Adam Yip

The 50-year-old played 44 Test matches for Australia and three One Day Internationals.

As a leg-spinner, he was the successor to Australia's greatest ever wicket-taker Shane Warne and took 208 test wickets.

MacGill grew up in Perth and began playing professional cricket for Western Australia in 1993. He moved to Sydney to progress his career and was a mainstay in the New South Wales cricket side from 1996 to 2008.

