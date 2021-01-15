Menu
“Stuck together”: Nth Rocky crash blocks peak hour traffic

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 9:17 AM
9:04AM Police are attending to a traffic accident on the intersection of Elphinstone and Musgrave Streets in North Rockhampton.

The two vehicles, reportedly “stuck together” are proving a traffic hazard.

The status of the drivers is as yet unknown.

