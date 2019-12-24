Stud owner luckier than most in devastating drought

STILL GRATEFUL: Kenrol Brahmans owner Wendy Cole said when times are tough she thinks of people in poorer situations

FAIRY Bower Brahman stud owner Wendy Cole is running the least amount of cattle she’s had in 40 years but she said she’s one of the lucky ones.

“I’ve got mates that have been feeding their herd for 18 months or more,” Mrs Cole said.

“It’s devastating not only financially but mentally.”

Her 40-head of cattle strip graze and are fed hay, cotton feed and licks to keep them looking fat but with so many farmers struggling, she keeps their progress under wraps.

“There’s a lot of people out there in dire straits,” she said.

Strip grazing was introduced on the property in the past year for the first time in four decades.

The drought is the worst she’s seen and has cost Kenrol Brahman Stud tens of thousands of dollars but she didn’t feel sorry for her own business when conditions were poorer elsewhere.

“There are mates that are worse off so you look at it like that,” she said.

“So much of the breeding herd in Australia has gone to slaughter because people can’t afford to feed them and there’s such a shortage of fodder people are just slaughtering them.”

On their 404 hectare property, Mrs Cole and her husband Ken use irrigators to grow 40 hectares of pasture and some of the produce is baled for hay.

If they weren’t growing their own hay, they would be paying three times the normal price to feed their cattle.

With others in mind, Mrs Cole wouldn’t describe their situation as devastating but “disappointing”.

While the creek is the driest she’s seen, the couple was “fortunate” the underground bores were holding up.

The impact of the drought is already visible and will be for years to come.

“Normally now you would have your bulls out with your cows to make what you’re going to sell in three years time, but it’s too dry,” she said.

The Stud has also sold all its commercial recipients off, which has temporarily ended the embryo collection centre.

This drought might be the worst Mrs Cole has seen, but she said they’ve overcome dry weather conditions before – in the meantime she held faith it would rain again.