A TEENAGER was assaulted at Yeppoon High School this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the incident occurred just after 9am at the high school on Rawlings St.

SCHOOL ASSAULT: A teenager was assaulted at Yeppoon High School this morning. Google Maps

They said a teenage male - understood to be aged 14 - had sustained a head injury and was taken to Yeppoon Hospital for treatment.

Queensland Police said they haven't been provided any information on the incident.