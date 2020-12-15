Student begins medical career in Rocky

HANNAH Bates is getting her first taste of medicine in a clinical setting as she undertakes her First Year Observership in Rockhampton as part of The University of Queensland Doctor of Medicine Program.

After one week observing at the Rockhampton Base Hospital, Ms Bates said the experience was invaluable and put a future rural medical career on her radar.

“Being in a smaller hospital means I have the opportunity to learn directly from senior doctors and actually interact with patients,” she said.

“Rural doctors make do with limited resources, which creates a challenging but rewarding working environment that is extremely valuable and educational to be a part of.”

UQ Year 1 medical student Hannah Bates.

Ms Bates said she never had a “light bulb moment” that drew her to medicine, but rather the idea gradually formed.

“When I graduated from high school in 2016, I chose to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne because the course was so broad, and I didn’t have to decide where I wanted to end up straight away,” she said.

“It wasn’t until my second year, where I had a chance to take subjects in anatomy and physiology that I realised that was where my passions lay, and at the end of the year I set out to apply for medicine.”

Now one of eight Year 1 UQ medical students participating in an observership program at UQ Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton, Ms Bates said she looked forward to a more hands-on experience.

“I applied to do my observership in Rockhampton because I want to learn more about life and healthcare in regional and remote areas of Australia,” she said.

“I am not from a rural background and have never spent much time in a hospital; however, I’m excited by the close-knit community, the smaller number of hospital staff and a greater variety of patients that come with being outside of a large city hospital.”