Lourdes Hill College at Hawthorne . Photo: Claudia Baxter
News

Student critical after serious incident at Brisbane school

Staff writers
14th Jun 2021 9:29 AM
A student is in a critical condition following a serious incident at a Brisbane high school earlier this morning.

Paramedics attended the incident at Lourdes Hill College in Hawthorne just before 8.10am.

It’s understood the student was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police at the scene of a serious incident at Lourdes Hill College in Hawthorne. Picture: Brad Fleet
There is no threat of physical danger to any other students or staff.

Police are also on scene.

The front entry of the school grounds has been blocked by a police van.

Several students have been seen leaving the school with their parents.

Lourdes Hill College is an independent Roman Catholic secondary day school for girls.

More to come

