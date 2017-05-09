Student games provide $2m boost to regional economy

THE Central Queensland economy is poised to reap a financial windfall courtesy of the Northern University Games which are due to take place here in July.

Northern Regional Development Manager of Australian University Sport (AUS) Nicholas Such estimated a boost of $1.5 to $2 million to the local economy as 1,600 athletes and hundreds more support staff and families converge on Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

READ: Rocky in the running for national sporting team.

The games will provide significant economic benefits for the CQ region's sporting venues, accommodation providers, restaurants, transport and tourist attractions.

Mr Such said AUS had partnered with Central Queensland University, Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council to put on the four-day, 18 -port event between July 2 and 6.

Prominent dignitaries including Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow were present at the CQUniversity Rockhampton North Campus yesterday for the 2017 Northern University Games event launch.

The launch aimed to create a buzz amongst potential student participants in the last few days before registrations close.

Drawing from 12 universities from northern New South Wales and Queensland, the 2017 Northern University Games is one of four Regional University Games held simultaneously across Australia to qualify for the 2017 Australian University Games taking place in September on the Gold Coast.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman says the Northern University Games will provide CQUniversity students with some fantastic opportunities to participate as athletes, officials or volunteers.

"The Northern University Games will give CQUni students the chance for some great sporting and social outcomes,” Professor Bowman said.

"Students will find there are potential career benefits in participating in terms of developing their graduate employability.

"Our local Rockhampton community will also benefit from economic, social and networking opportunities as a host city for these Games.”

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said he was looking forward to welcoming the 1,600-plus student-athletes and their families to the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton Region.

"This is a very significant step towards Council's long-term vision of establishing the Capricorn Coast as one of Queensland's premier sports tourism destinations and I want to commend the organisers for bringing the Northern University Games to sunny CQ and helping make that vision a reality,” Cr Ludwig said.

"These Games are very much a welcome addition to our ever-growing events calendar and will inject millions of dollars into the local economy while the athletes and their families enjoy some downtime on the Capricorn Coast and spectacular Southern Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

The local community is encouraged to be part of CQUni's next big event by becoming a sponsor or volunteer to assist organisers run the games.

Event organisers encourage any students looking for valuable work placements, or any members of the Rockhampton and Yeppoon communities who want to be involved, to visit http://www.northernunigames.com.au/volunteer for details.