Student has no designs on leaving home any time soon

Brooke Austen visits Emmaus College to cast her vote in the local election

Brooke Austen visits Emmaus College to cast her vote in the local election

Brooke Austen only just remembered the local election was on today so it was too late for her to consider postal or online voting options.

Many people have expressed concern about going into polling stations for fear it will spread the coronavirus, with many preferring to remain isolated.

“I’m not overly worried about being around a big mass of people because I assume most of them have already voted,” Ms Austen said.

“It is a lot quieter than the last election I went to.”

As a self-confessed homebody, Ms Austen isn’t too worried about having to stay at home with her Mum, sisters and her sister’s boyfriend.

“I’m sure it’s going to take a toll on the people who prefer to go out and party but they’re going to have to stay in or we’ll end up with the same issue as Bondi,” she said.

“It’s hard yakka for everyone at the moment.”

Ms Austen’s shifts at a popular eatery have dried up as they operate with only a skeleton staff to offer deliveries.

She spends her days trying to contact Centrelink - “hopefully, I’ll get through this afternoon” - and figuring out how to continue with her Bachelor of Digital Design at CQUniversity.

“There’s some equipment I want to use I don’t have at home, and in terms of filming, I usually go out to the beaches and parks,” she said.

“I just hope the lecturers take that into consideration when they mark our work.”