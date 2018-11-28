Student helps save man after prosthetic leg stuck in track

CPR SUPERSTAR: University of the Sunshine Coast student nurse Aaron Collins helped resuscitate an elderly man who was crossing Mill St when his prosthetic leg became caught in the cane train track causing him to fall and hit his head.

A QUICK-THINKING student nurse performed CPR on a man who narrowly escaped being run over by a car after his prosthetic leg became caught in a disused cane train track.

Aaron Collins, 24, was parked opposite The Royal George Hotel in Nambour waiting for his partner to finish at an appointment when the tragedy unfolded in front of him.

Mr Collins said an elderly man collapsed back into traffic and hit his head after his prosthetic leg appeared to get stuck on the cane train line in the middle of Mill St about 1.40pm on Monday.

The man suffered a head injury which Mr Collins said was "bleeding quite significantly".

The third-year University of the Sunshine Coast nursing student took turns administering 10 rounds of CPR with the help of a woman who witnessed the accident, while a second called emergency services.

Onlookers remained calm while the man was worked on for about five minutes before paramedics arrived and he regained consciousness.

"It really was a joint effort," Mr Collins said.

"It couldn't be done with just one person."

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the 74-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries, but was taken to hospital with a critical care paramedic and emergency rescue doctor as a precaution.

Mr Collins said the man was lucky to not have been run over by the oncoming car which stopped "just in time".

The Nambour resident has 10 months left of his degree and said it felt nice to be able to give back with what was his first time doing CPR in a real-life emergency situation.

"Health care workers always worry about the first time they do CPR, if they'll freeze," Mr Collins said.

"It actually went really well.

"You train for it, but you never know how long it'll be before you'll use it."

After feeling unfulfilled working in retail, Mr Collins decided he wanted to pursue a profession that was "meaningful".

"It was mainly because I wanted to do something that matters," he said.

He said he hopes to get a job in a hospital when he graduates.