Student hit by truck transferred to Brisbane

A young Rockhampton student was injured on Richardson Rd after being struck by a truck while riding to school. The accident occurred Tuesday morning, March 14, 2017

AN EMMAUS College student who was hit by a truck while crossing Yaamba Rd on Monday has been transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

A spokesperson for the school said the student would receive further treatment in Brisbane and said they appreciated the general public's concern for his welfare following the accident on Tuesday.

It's understood the student was about 15 years old.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the intersection was undergoing an upgrade, which included improved pedestrian facilities.

Work started on Sunday and a spokesperson said planning for these works involved a review of crash history, existing pedestrian treatments, pedestrian counts and the increase of residential and commercial property in the immediate area.

The upgrade will also see the installation of painted zebra crossings on all four free-left turns at the intersection.

Department records show only one traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection in the five years from January 2011 to September 2016.

