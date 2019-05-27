Student power fires up vehicles in annual interschool event

FOOT POWER: Yeppoon State High student Hannah Williams of the Junior Girls Team behind the wheel.

BUNDABERG has come out on top on Yeppoon's home turf in the combined schools human-powered vehicles event, Capricorn Coast Full Throttle, on Saturday.

Yeppoon State High School senior boys team, Toolen, Mathew Aldred, Jordan McCann, Mark Swift, Ethan Ashman, William Sim and Spencer Coomber-Tomkinson, came second, behind by nine laps.

Yeppoon SHS were also awarded junior boys with Matthew Sim, Merrick Froschauer, Emmett Pass and Tom Murphy, and junior girls came third, Hannah Williams, Jade Simpson, Caitlin Jones and Charlize Althaus.

Junior Boys team, Matthew Sim, Merrick Froschauer, Emmett Pass and Tom Murphy with teacher Charlie Platts. Contributed

A total of 23 teams, took part in the annual event with schools from Emerald, Maryborough, Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.

Schools could enter teams of up to eight students per vehicle.

Crowds of students cheering on the vehicles as they whizz by. Contributed

"This event is now in the calendar as we have established a very productive partnership with Livingstone Shire Council,” Yeppoon SHS principal Ruth Miller said.

"Deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton said it's another example of what's possible when schools, state and non-state and our local council work together.

"Teams came from as far away as the Gold Coast and Emerald to join in this fun competition, which really tests the resilience of our young people, their fitness levels and certainly portrays teamwork at its best.”

Science teacher Aly Young praised the students as they have been in training for a long time and was grateful for the volunteer staff and community members who helped.

Twenty-three teams came from around the state to compete in the Cap Coast Full Throttle. Contributed

Co-organiser Peter Jensen, Emmaus College, said the track was 1.4km long and the students were impressed with the speeds they were able to achieve.

A Yeppoon police officer used a speed gun to clock the HPV's doing 65km/h on the main straight with an average of 45km/h.

A combined distance of 4700km was travelled by the teams on the track during the eight-hour event at Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct .

Both Emmaus teams fought hard on the track.

The Rockwheelers suffered mechanical failure early in the race, but a fix consisting of tape and zip ties had the car back on the track.

They pedalled hard to pass the Year 9s in the Emmaus Front Runners car.

The highlight of the day was the Emmaus teachers finishing 1st and 2nd in the Teacher Feature race.

Yeppoon High School student Jake Edwards in the team's Human Powered Vehicle which competed in the Maryborough 24 hour Technology Challenge on September 12 and 13. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

2019 RESULTS