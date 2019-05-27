Student power fires up vehicles in annual interschool event
BUNDABERG has come out on top on Yeppoon's home turf in the combined schools human-powered vehicles event, Capricorn Coast Full Throttle, on Saturday.
Yeppoon State High School senior boys team, Toolen, Mathew Aldred, Jordan McCann, Mark Swift, Ethan Ashman, William Sim and Spencer Coomber-Tomkinson, came second, behind by nine laps.
Yeppoon SHS were also awarded junior boys with Matthew Sim, Merrick Froschauer, Emmett Pass and Tom Murphy, and junior girls came third, Hannah Williams, Jade Simpson, Caitlin Jones and Charlize Althaus.
A total of 23 teams, took part in the annual event with schools from Emerald, Maryborough, Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.
Schools could enter teams of up to eight students per vehicle.
"This event is now in the calendar as we have established a very productive partnership with Livingstone Shire Council,” Yeppoon SHS principal Ruth Miller said.
"Deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton said it's another example of what's possible when schools, state and non-state and our local council work together.
"Teams came from as far away as the Gold Coast and Emerald to join in this fun competition, which really tests the resilience of our young people, their fitness levels and certainly portrays teamwork at its best.”
Science teacher Aly Young praised the students as they have been in training for a long time and was grateful for the volunteer staff and community members who helped.
Co-organiser Peter Jensen, Emmaus College, said the track was 1.4km long and the students were impressed with the speeds they were able to achieve.
A Yeppoon police officer used a speed gun to clock the HPV's doing 65km/h on the main straight with an average of 45km/h.
A combined distance of 4700km was travelled by the teams on the track during the eight-hour event at Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct .
Both Emmaus teams fought hard on the track.
The Rockwheelers suffered mechanical failure early in the race, but a fix consisting of tape and zip ties had the car back on the track.
They pedalled hard to pass the Year 9s in the Emmaus Front Runners car.
The highlight of the day was the Emmaus teachers finishing 1st and 2nd in the Teacher Feature race.
2019 RESULTS
- 1ST: Bundaberg SHS senior boys "Venom”, 196 laps (top speed 68km/h)
- 2ND: Yeppoon SHS senior boys "The Poonies”, 185 laps
- 3RD: Bundaberg SHS senior girls "The Hornets”, 173 laps (and 1st in senior girls)
- 4TH: Riverside Christian College (Maryborough) senior boys, "Warriors”, 168 laps
- 5TH: Yeppoon SHS junior boys, "Think Fast”, 165 laps (and 1st in junior boys)
- 6TH: Emmaus College senior boys, "Rockwheelers”, 163 laps
- 7TH: Tannum Sands senior boys, "Engine Percy”, 157 laps
- 8TH: Aquinas (Gold Coast) senior boys, "Real Steal”, 157 laps
- 9TH: Marist College Emerald junior boys, "Demons”, 157 laps
- 10TH: Gladstone SHS senior boys, "Great Whites”, 154 laps
- 11TH: Emmaus College junior mixed, "The Front Runners”, 147 laps
- 12TH: Tannum Sands junior boys, "Engine Thomas”, 145 laps
- 13TH: Gladstone SHS senior mixed, "Tigers”, 144 laps
- 14TH: Tannum Sands senior boys, "Engine Emily”, 141 laps
- 15TH: Aquinas senior boys, "AquaNOS”, 139 laps
- 16TH: Marist junior girls, "Who Knows”, 130 laps
- 17TH: Yeppoon SHS junior girls, "UFT”, 122 laps
- 18TH: Gladstone SHS junior boys, "Hammerheads”, 117 laps
- 19TH: Gladstone SHS junior mixed, "Makoes”, 114 laps
- 20TH: Emerald SHS junior boys,”Rotary Rocket”, 106 laps
- 21ST: Emerald SHS senior boys, "Green Machine”, 92 laps
- 22ND: Marist junior girls, "Divas”, 90 laps
- 23RD: Marist junior boys, "Thunderstruck”, 88 laps
- New lap record set by The Poonies at 1 minute 57 seconds