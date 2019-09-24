Student receives Deans Award following partnership with The Hub

WELL DESERVED: Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Mayor Bill Ludwig, Deans Award recipient Charmayne Jacobs and Local Disaster Coordinator David Mazzaferri at The Hub which provides a fantastic platform to build capability and to engage the community.

IT MAY have taken many sleepless nights, tireless hours of study and some tears but, with a strong support network behind her, Yeppoon’s Charmayne Jacobs was recently awarded the Deans Award at Charles Sturt University for her study of Bachelor of Emergency Management.

Charmayne was the lucky recipient for the Round 3 of scholarships through the Australian Institute of Disaster Resilience (AIDR) in July 2018, receiving all High Distinctions last year, which led her to be included in the Executive Deans List for studies undertaken for 2018.

“I accredit this award to the backing of my local SES group of Yeppoon, with a particular mention of my Group Leader Julie Palmer and Deputy Group Leader Kim Newcome for their confidence in me and continual support, as well as the endorsement of Queensland SES and Queensland Fire Emergency Service,” Charmayne said.

“I also received continual support from Livingstone Shire’s Local Disaster Coordinator David Mazzaferri who not only went out of his way to assist in my pursuit of knowledge but who recommended the course and scholarship to me in the first place. My amazing partner and fellow Yeppoon SES group member, Ken O’Brien, who first suggested the path of Disaster Management as a future prospect was also a huge source of support.”

Mr Mazzaferri said Council was extremely proud of volunteers who gave up their time to support our community.

“The establishment of the The Hub has provided a fantastic platform to build capability and to engage the community,” he said.

“Having a venue such as this provides a great tool for students like Charmayne to look at the operational aspect of disaster management and embed the lessons into her studies. “

Mayor Bill Ludwig said The Hub continued to demonstrate its importance within the community, providing a central location for events, training, workshops and courses.

“The Hub has increased our shire’s capability to be as prepared as possible for when a disaster may occur in future, while also building resilience and providing education and training opportunities for not only Council employees, but a wide variety of community groups, businesses and agencies,” Mayor Ludwig said.