Sydney teacher Monica Young’s ex Mohammed Krayem is charged with sexual assault.
Crime

Student sex teacher’s ex charged with rape

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
14th May 2021 12:54 PM

The ex-partner of a Sydney teacher awaiting sentence for having sex with one of her students has himself been charged with an unrelated sexual assault.

Mohammed Krayem, 22, appeared before Bankstown Local Court on Thursday charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

As first reported exclusively by 7 News reporter Laura Banks, police allege Mr Krayem sexually assaulted a young woman in August 2020.

Monica Young and Mohammed Krayem. Picture: Supplied
Mr Krayem was engaged to western Sydney schoolteacher Monica Young - who had recently been arrested - at the time of the alleged offence. Ms Young is not the alleged victim.

Mr Krayem's matter will return to court on June 17.

Mohammed Krayem leaving court on Thursday. Picture: 7 News
His former partner Ms Young was arrested in July 2020 after her encounters with a 14-year-old boy were reported to police.

Monica Young and Mohammed Krayem. Picture: Supplied
In February she pleaded not guilty to 12 charges and was set to face trial in the District Court.

But the 24-year-old last month pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child.

Ms Young, from Greenacre, will be sentenced on June 24.

crime mohammed krayem monica young rape

