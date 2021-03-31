Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Moranbah State High School after a student sustained an electric shock.
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Moranbah State High School after a student sustained an electric shock.
News

Student sustains electric shock at CQ school

Kristen Booth
31st Mar 2021 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah student sustained an electric shock after putting their finger into a light switch at school.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Moranbah State High School as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, March 23, after a child put their finger into a light switch.

“The school followed workplace health and safety procedures in managing this incident,” she said.

QBuild and Ergon Energy were called to attend the school and review the switch, which has since had a safety barrier placed around it.

More stories:

– Road train vs. dual cab: Horror crash on Capricorn Highway

– CQ mining town lights up for 50 year celebrations

– Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

electric shock moranbah qas moranbah school qas qld department of education student
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A really heartbreaking time for many

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A really heartbreaking time for many

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Company snaps up Fantastic building for $7 million

        Premium Content Company snaps up Fantastic building for $7 million

        Property Another building on the northside sold for $1.65 million for the first time in more...

        Liquidated Rocky accountant shadow director reported to ASIC

        Premium Content Liquidated Rocky accountant shadow director reported to ASIC

        News The company may have been trading while insolvent prior to the liquidation last...

        Liquidator files lawsuit against CQ bookkeeper for deceit

        Premium Content Liquidator files lawsuit against CQ bookkeeper for deceit

        Crime She allegedly paid herself for hours she did not complete, claiming she worked from...