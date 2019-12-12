Menu
NEW BEGINNINGS: Councillor Neil Fisher and School Captain Alana St Henry open a path
Students’ bond to the community strengthened

Meg Bolton
12th Dec 2019 11:17 AM
EVERYDAY activities will be a little bit smoother at the Rockhampton North Special School with a new ­footpath opening on Monday.

The all abilities footpath was installed through the Janet Pujolas Park from the school’s Berserker Street entrance.

Councillor Neil Fisher’s Councillor Capital Fund paid for the pathway and wheelchair accessible seating.

“Even though this may seem like a small project, it is making a big difference to the student’s day-to-day activities,” Cr Fisher said.

“This footpath helps connect the students to a number of other facilities, including Meals on Wheels – where students like to help out – and the local pool.”

Students will no longer have to travel to close by locations via vehicle thanks to the pathway.

School principal Laurelle Allen said the collaboration between Rockhampton Regional Council and the school had resulted in more opportunity for the students.

“Students with mobility needs are now provided with equitable access to the closely located 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool where the school conducts swimming lessons,” Ms Allen said.

The path was opened by School Captain Alana St Henry and Divisional Councillor Neil Fisher.

