Students celebrate being named first ‘Recycling Hero School’

STUDENTS at a Rockhampton primary school have taken up the challenge to fight for a greener, brighter future and earned a coveted title in the process.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School was crowned the region’s first ‘Recycling Hero School’.

Rockhampton Regional Council Waste and Recycling councillor Shane Latcham said it had been fantastic to see how passionate the students were, and how successful the program was.

Mr Latcham said the Recycling Hero School model was created by officers at Rockhampton Region Waste and Recycling and was unique to the region.

“First I want to say a big thank you to St Mary’s for putting their hand up to be our pilot school for this,” he said.

“This isn’t just a one-off session, it’s a title a school earns through the delivery of a full education program involving a series of lessons and hands-on activities that can be linked to the national curriculum for a number of subjects and year levels.”

He said one of the key aspects of this model was regular waste auditing.

“These audits, as well as ongoing education, are required to retain the title of ‘Recycling Hero’, which means we can really measure the long-term impact the school’s efforts are having,” he said.

“I have to say the results we have seen from St Mary’s have been fantastic.

“Within the first two months we saw a reduction of more than 80 per cent in the amount of overall waste being generated at the school, and an increase in recycling output of more than 3000 per cent.”

He said the program had been in place at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School for just over a year.

He said now council had proven how successful the program was, it would start to roll out to more schools.

“Our goal is to eventually have this program running in every primary school in our region,” he said.

“This initiative is part of council’s broader Waste Strategy, which outlines our plan to achieve zero waste by 2050.

“One important element of this strategy is to ensure our kids are approaching waste responsibly now and taking those good habits home to their families.”

For information about becoming a Recycling Hero School email rrwr@rrc.qld.gov.au or call 4932 9000.