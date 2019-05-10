Menu
School captains Nicholas Bramham and Kate Coleman join principal Kirsten Dwyer in cutting the Feet First commitment ceremony cake
News

Students Commit to Full Education, Employment and Training

10th May 2019 7:00 PM
Rockhampton State High School recently held its annual FEET First Commitment Ceremony.

This ceremony represented a public pledge by our current Year 12 students, in the presence of parents and community members, to make every effort to gain further education, employment or training on completion of school.

Students, teachers and community members signed the FEET First Commitment banner to symbolise their personal pledge of commitment to the program.

Past RSHS students Clayton and Ryan Jepson join principal Kirsten Dwyer in signing the FEET First commitment banner
During the ceremony school principal, Mrs Kirsten Dwyer, spoke of the importance of the program in assisting students to find the right pathway to achieve their career goals.

Past students Clayton and Ryan Jepson addressed the senior group and reflected on the opportunities they were afforded through the FEET First program.

Clayton was a school prefect, senior mentor and 2011 graduate while Ryan was the 2012 school captain, prefect and senior mentor.

Both men spoke about the importance of working hard at whatever you choose to do, showing respect to those around you, and how there will be times in your life where you'll need to make a change to keep yourself happy and that you should embrace the opportunities provided to you to try something new.

During the ceremony students, teachers, families and community members signed the banner to pledge support to our students.

The FEET First Commitment Ceremony banner will be prominently displayed in the assembly hall as a reminder of this pledge.

As a follow up to the ceremony, students will be provided with information and advice to assist them to meet their goal by the end of the year.

