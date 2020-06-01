Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Ingenious way CQ restaurant is connecting with its community

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUGELY popular venue, Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant has reopened its doors after almost two months of closure following restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One week has passed since its re-opening and it has had full bookings.

Staff said they were happy to see many people in the community were very satisfied with their food.

The Queensland roll has been the popular dish, followed by the sushi special.

To help with their reopening, the Capricorn Resort restaurant asked the students at Farnborough State School to design pictures to be used on its takeaway food bags.

Farnborough State School students Atsushi, Ethan, Jaxen and Alexander drawing.
Farnborough State School students Atsushi, Ethan, Jaxen and Alexander drawing.

Students in year two, three, five and six were asked to design pictures around the theme 'smile with delicious food'.

Teacher Mrs Numadate gave students a lesson in Japanese food and culture.

Tsuruya is open for dine-in with 20 persons at a time.

Lunch is one hour seatings from 11.30am and dinner is one and a half-hour seatings from 5.30pm.

Guests are asked to leave a message on 4925 2582 and wait for a call back to confirm, or send a message via Facebook. Takeaway is also available from June 3.

To celebrate, the restaurant is adding a new menu item, Wagyu Hamburg Bento, for $26.

The Japanese version is served with Iwaski Wagyu 9+ grade and served with QLD roll, steamed vegetable and Japanese fried chicken.

capricorn resort coronavirus rockhampton farnborough state school japanese food rockhampton dining out rockhampton food rater tsuruya japanese restaurant
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

        premium_icon Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

        News Council is now requesting it be changed from June 11 to August 14

        Residents asked to prepare before bushfire conditions worsen

        premium_icon Residents asked to prepare before bushfire conditions worsen

        News Fire crews have responded to several bushfires over recent weeks.

        BREAKING: Car reverses into house in Yeppoon

        premium_icon BREAKING: Car reverses into house in Yeppoon

        Breaking A four-wheel drive from across the road has reversed down the driveway and into the...

        Trades on offer in apprenticeship intake

        premium_icon Trades on offer in apprenticeship intake

        Business Hastings Deering opens applications for its 2021 apprenticeships in CQ.