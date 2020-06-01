Ingenious way CQ restaurant is connecting with its community

HUGELY popular venue, Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant has reopened its doors after almost two months of closure following restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One week has passed since its re-opening and it has had full bookings.

Staff said they were happy to see many people in the community were very satisfied with their food.

The Queensland roll has been the popular dish, followed by the sushi special.

To help with their reopening, the Capricorn Resort restaurant asked the students at Farnborough State School to design pictures to be used on its takeaway food bags.

Farnborough State School students Atsushi, Ethan, Jaxen and Alexander drawing.

Students in year two, three, five and six were asked to design pictures around the theme 'smile with delicious food'.

Teacher Mrs Numadate gave students a lesson in Japanese food and culture.

Tsuruya is open for dine-in with 20 persons at a time.

Lunch is one hour seatings from 11.30am and dinner is one and a half-hour seatings from 5.30pm.

Guests are asked to leave a message on 4925 2582 and wait for a call back to confirm, or send a message via Facebook. Takeaway is also available from June 3.

To celebrate, the restaurant is adding a new menu item, Wagyu Hamburg Bento, for $26.

The Japanese version is served with Iwaski Wagyu 9+ grade and served with QLD roll, steamed vegetable and Japanese fried chicken.