Mackay Northern Beaches SHS students Catherine Goode, Sirach Santos, Sev Sewell and Isaac Pooley.
Students dress up for education rights

Rainee Shepperson
14th Nov 2018 6:45 AM
BOYS at Mackay Northern Beaches State High School donned dresses on Monday - and it was all for a good cause.

The students decided to literally dress up to raise money and awareness highlighting the rights of women to be educated.

'Do it in a dress' is a fund-raising campaign dedicated to providing education for girls in Sierra Leone and Uganda.

Almost half of all young females in Sierra Leone are illiterate, three in five girls don't attend school and up to 40 per cent of girls are married before they turn 18.

When year 12 student Catherine Goode read these statistics, she immediately went to the student council to pitch her idea of signing up for the campaign. "I thought it was a great cause and it's so important for all girls to have an education," Catherine said. "We made a team and signed up on the website and then the donations started flooding in."

The team at Mackay Northern Beaches SHS has raised a total of $5604 in a month - enough money to give 18 girls an education for an entire year.

For every $35 raised, the team was sent a dress to wear which was used to promote the campaign. More than 70 students joined the team including several boys.

"It wasn't hard to convince the boys to wear the dresses," Catherine laughed.

"It is for charity after all."

The success of the campaign has encouraged the school to make 'Do it in a dress' an annual project. It is the second most successful fundraiser the school has ever carried out.

