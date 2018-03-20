Students evacuate as fireys called in to Mount Morgan High

Students have evacuated the Mount Morgan High School on Central St.

UPDATE 3.30pm: A FAULTY light has been deemed the cause of an evacuation at Mount Morgan High School earlier this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at Central St in Mount Morgan around 1pm after the "fluoro type light had smoking coming from it”.

A spokesman from QFES said two crews were there until around 1.55pm before handing the school back over.

"There was no sign of flames just the smell of smoke,” he said.

"Crews set up and did some ventilation and monitoring to make sure the area was safe.”

An electrician was called to the school to assess the faulty light that caused the evacuation.

INITIAL STORY: MOUNT Morgan High School students have swiftly evacuated the building as firefighters respond to reports of smoke from the ceiling.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was called about 1.20pm, and two crews have arrived on scene.

As of 1.35pm, a spokeswoman said the school had successfully evacuated the Central St school.

"At the moment we are assessing the situation,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the initial call informed them of smoke coming from the ceiling, which they believe may be coming from a light.