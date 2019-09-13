Students gain on the job qualifications

Carinity Education Rockhampton students have received on-the-job qualifications for possible careers in the civil construction and mining industries — while still at school.

Year 10, 11 and 12 students from the independent secondary school gained certified workplace credentials after attaining a Certificate II in Resources and Infrastructure Work Preparation.

Eleven students from the school completed the course, offered through SDS Training at Parkhurst and which has applications for the civil construction and mining industries.

“This Certificate II is a possible career pathway to small mine operator, civil construction worker, open cut coal miner and more,” Carinity Education Rockhampton VET Coordinator Jordan Bailey says.

“The qualification reflects the roles of individuals who perform mainly routine tasks and procedures, using limited practical skills and fundamental operational knowledge and taking some responsibility for the quality of the work outcomes.

“All students had the opportunity to obtain their white card, enabling them to carry out construction work, and also gain their working at heights certificate and enjoy real workplace site training.”

Students attended training two days a week for six weeks followed by a full week for their project — concreting two pathways at their school at Glenlee.

“They were required to measure, prepare the area and set the concrete pathway within five days, which they achieved. All students involved productively worked together,” Jordan says.

Participating student Blake appreciated “getting valuable workplace skills that I can use outside of school” and fellow course graduate Liam also enjoyed the “very knowledgeable experience”.

“It was well worth it if you want to get into any sort of construction, scaffolding or mining job,” Liam says.

Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal Lyn Harland said this year’s Resources and Infrastructure class has “set the bar high for years to come”.

“The personal growth this group of students have displayed is remarkable and they should be very proud of all their achievements as we at Carinity Education Rockhampton are,” Lyn says.

Carinity Education Rockhampton provides education, vocational training and mentoring for students who are having difficulty succeeding in traditional schools.

It is one of five schools operated by Carinity, a not-for-profit outreach of Queensland Baptists, with the others in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Brisbane and Townsville.