PAINT-A-BULL: RGGS senior visual arts teacher, Nora Hanasy oversees students painting a bull for Beef Australia with paintings taken from the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Students get creative as they paint bulls for Beef Australia

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
30th Apr 2018 2:02 PM

ARMED with 10 of her best visual art students and a wealth of creativity, Nora Hanasy helped put the finishing touches on the Rockhampton Girls Grammars bull statue.

Nicknamed Collect-A-Bull, the students and teacher worked away for a total of 15 hours to transform the bull into a representation of Rockhampton's Art Gallery, just in time to be displayed at Beef Australia 2018.

RGGS senior visual arts teacher, Nora Hanasy (left) with students painting a bull for Beef Australia with paintings taken from the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Collect-A-Bull is just one of six, which are being painted by schools within the region.

Ms Hanasy said the theme this year for the was "quite open” with the girls asked to choose an important aspect of Rocky and express it through art.

"We sat around and talked about all of the things that make Rockhampton special and we were discussing the river and the view and the mountains and through discussion we thought the art gallery was perfect,” Ms Hanasy said.

RGGS students painting a bull for Beef Australia with paintings taken from the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Ms Hanasy said the 10 girls which all ranged from year nine to 12, felt the prospect of the new art gallery being built on the riverside was an exciting one and deserved to be showcased at Beef Australia 2018.

"We think that is just wonderful because the currently gallery doesn't have enough space to have the permanent collection up all of the time for the public to see,” Ms Hanasy said.

"The bull statue is called Collect-A-Bull and it represents the art gallery's private collection and it is a celebration of Rockhampton and its cultural progress.”

RGGS students painting a bull for Beef Australia with paintings taken from the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Today the girls volunteered their time to spend six hours putting the finishing touches on their bull before being picked up tomorrow, before for the start of Beef Australia.

"These are 10 students who have put their hand up and they are exceptional art students who take it very seriously,” Ms Hanasy said.

