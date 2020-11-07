Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

TEAM EFFORT: Rebecca Allen and Nicky Way from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority; Matt Baldock, Cr Andrea Friend and Paddy Delande from Livingstone Shire Council; St Ursula's Emily Willis, and students Chiara Olde, Neve Gilmour and Amy Campbell; Yeppoon State High School's Mel Blade, Chris Rogers and students Piper Watson and Ivan Sapien; and Sabrina Burke from Capricorn Coast Land Care

YEPPOON Reef Guardian students have gotten creative in a bid to tackle the ongoing issue of littering near Figtree Creek.

Livingstone Shire Council joined forces with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and students from Yeppoon State High School and St Ursula’s College to turn street art into a call for action to help the Great Barrier Reef.

Students used their artistic talent to stencil the messages “Keep our seas plastic free” and “This flows to the Great Barrier Reef” alongside images of reef creatures on the footpath near two new walkway bins installed by council.

Keen to take action for the future of the reef, Yeppoon State High School student Ivan Sapien said the more awareness raised of where the litter ended up, the more chance of keeping the reef for longer.

“A lot of people still need to learn how to take action,” he said.

“I grew up with the ocean and the reef and I want the next generation to be able to enjoy it.”

Livingstone Shire Councillor Andrea Friend agreed with Ivan.

“We all enjoy having the ocean as our backyard and the amazing Keppels on our doorstep,” Cr Friend said.

“We need to protect the reef for future generations, educating our community about the choices we make.

“Whether we choose to refuse excess packaging, recycle, pick up litter or be mindful of where our rubbish ends up – we can all do our bit to help the reef.

“What we do in our catchment – the land right next to the Great Barrier Reef – impacts on the reef’s values. Let’s tell people that what they’re doing when they drop their rubbish on the ground is really putting it on the reef.”