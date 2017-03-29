29°
Students go from sporting field to centre stage

Michelle Gately
| 30th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.
CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

USUALLY Joseph Lewis is representing his school on the footy field.

But he's taking a leap from the sporting field to the stage, landing a lead role in The Cathedral College's production of Footloose.

Based on the iconic 1980s move, the musical tells the story of Ren McCormack who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing has been banned.

It's the first major production Joseph, and female lead Lucy Busby, have performed in and while it's been a learning curve, the pair said the hours of rehearsal would be worth it in the end.

The musical was cast last year, but the Year 11 students said rehearsals got underway as soon as school returned this year.

Lucy and Joseph said working as a team and going from strangers to friends was one of the biggest learning curves.

"We came together and no one really knew each other ... I guess that was probably one of that hardest things to get over,” Lucy said.

"No one is shy around each other, everyone is just themselves which is good.

"It's good to create relationships with everyone else in other grades.

"We're not the eldest kids in the musical, so it's good to have their help from the older kids and pass down help to the younger ones.”

Both said taking on a role in the production was something different.

TCC students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis rehearsing Footloose.
TCC students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis rehearsing Footloose.

Although both have performed in primary school productions, Footloose will be their first time centre stage at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Joseph's appearance on stage came as a surprise to his footy team-mates, but they've told him they'll be there to cheer him on.

"Lots of my friends were surprised to hear I got the lead,” he said.

"Trying to tell the team, it was a bit difficult.

"They've promised to be in the front row and promised to buy me flowers, so it will be funny.”

The production's most iconic song is sure to get the audience's toes tapping, but Lucy said there were plenty of fun numbers in the musical.

"The dancing is probably the funnest part, even if it's not your dance,” she said.

Footloose runs at The Pilbeam Theatre on Friday, May 26 at 7pm and Saturday, May 27 at 1.30pm and 7pm. Tickets: Adults, $25, concession $22, child, $10.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  entertainment footloose musical pilbeam theatre the cathedral college the cathedral college rockhampton whatson

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping with iconic tunes

