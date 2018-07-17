Student's goal to 'fill the gap' in Indigenous dental health

DESPITE moving from NSW to Brisbane to study law and psychology, Chloe Kitchingman realised she enjoyed working as a dental assistant more.

So much so that she decided to undertake a Bachelor of Oral Health in order to secure herself a career as an oral therapist.

Chloe is now well on her way having taken up study at the Rockhampton North CQUniversity campus.

"CQUni's program based at Rockhampton North is the only one of its type in Queensland and provides the scope to work with adults and children,” Chloe says.

"I've always wanted to be in some sort of health profession. My Mother works in pharmacy and my Father's a paramedic - so maybe it's the genetics.

"I can't stress enough how passionate I am about oral health and educating others on its importance.”

As a supporter of the Closing the Gap initiative, Chloe is already exploring the option of volunteering for the Filling the Gap project, which recruits into Aboriginal community-controlled health services, where access to dental treatment is limited.

"The more Indigenous health professionals who are out there, the more Indigenous people will feel comfortable accessing those services,” said Chloe, who is descended from the Wiradjuri people of the Cowra region, on her mother's side.

"I hope to be somewhat of a role model for young Indigenous Australians (especially women) to follow your dreams, take the risk, put in the hard work, and trust the incredible support available in the aim of achieving your goals.”

In the past few years, Chloe has been juggling her studies alongside jobs in hospitality, modelling, promotional work and video commercials.

However, she is wary of 'burning the candle at both ends'.

That's why she was delighted to earn CQUniversity's Indigenous Academic Excellence Award and, more recently, a major study grant from the Australian Dental Health Foundation (ADHF) and Dental Hygienists Association of Australia (DHAA).

"I would like to emphasise my gratitude towards CQUniversity and other donor-funded scholarships, as without their financial and mentoring support I would not be able to continue my studies or maintain my good grades, while covering the cost of compulsory uniforms, personal protective equipment, teeth models, expensive medical textbooks and general living costs, being a financially independent young lady,” Chloe says.

"These funds will also assist me in participating in life-changing opportunities such as a Cambodia Clinical Placement being organised by CQUGlobal in January 2019.”