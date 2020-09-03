Menu
The Hall State School captains Lacee Cox and Jayce Vidler.
Education

Students ‘in awe' as helicopter lands at Rocky school

Timothy Cox
3rd Sep 2020 12:36 PM
THIS morning was the first time Hall State School captain Jayce Vidler saw a helicopter land – and it did so not 100m away on his school oval.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue touched down at the Rockhampton school at 9.20am for an education program called Streets Ahead, which teaches primary school students about pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Jayce said he and the other students were “watching in awe” as the helicopter arrived.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he said.

He considered the program “very important so people know what to do in emergencies”.

Captain Lacee Cox said she felt “really excited”, and to the RACQ staff, she said “thank you very much; it was a pleasure to see you.”

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue helicopter landing on The Hall State School's oval.
After their first physical full-school assembly since March, the 320 Hall State students got a close look at the helicopter and asked questions of its crew.

Rescue crew officer Cameron Fewtrell said the school visits were meant to inform and inspire children.

“It gives everyone in the community an idea of what we do,” he said, adding that “constant questions … keeps us on our toes as well.”

The Q&A session.
RACQ education manager Julie Smith said road safety, such as wearing helmets and high-visibility clothing, was “obviously paramount”.

“We can help [children] make safe choices,” she said.

Hall State School head of curriculum Tracey Vine said the program, which went until about 11am, “hits home the message of safety”.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue lands at four schools a year for Streets Ahead.

