Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Students injured in high school stabbing

Andrew Korner
by
6th Feb 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO students have been injured, including one seriously, following a reported stabbing at an Ipswich school.

Police were called to Rosewood State High School about 11.30am Thursday, following reports of an altercation involving three students, two of which had sustained injuries.

The school was placed into lockdown as paramedics assessed both patients, one of whom suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient was assessed but did not require further treatment for a reported hand injury.

Police are on scene and are speaking to one of the students allegedly involved.

editors picks ipswich crime rosewood state high school stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        premium_icon Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        Politics Hard work and loyalty has paid off for the Capricornia’s MP after this week’s leadership battle.

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:16 AM
        Pregnant woman bitten by dog

        premium_icon Pregnant woman bitten by dog

        News An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene

        COURT: 27 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 27 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Discover how this Rocky motel reached gold status

        premium_icon Discover how this Rocky motel reached gold status

        News Accommodation has been recognised with a prestigious award.