Students land in CQ to learn about Australian life

District 9570 inbound exchange students. Leo (far left) and Alise (second in from the right) fill us in on their exchange in CQ.

PACKING up life in their native countries, Rotary Exchange students Leonardo "Leo” Girardello and Alise Lang are on the adventure of a lifetime.

Moving from their home countries of Italy (Leo) and Finland (Alise), the two high school students agree this is one of the best decisions they could have made.

Leo, who attends St Brendan's College in Yeppoon said Australia was his first choice of country to exchange to.

"Australia was my first choice for a very simple reason, it's almost in the opposite side of the world,” he said.

"From a European perspective Australia is an exotic place, with beaches, skyscrapers, deserts and big kangaroos, around 2m tall.

"Now I've figured out that Australia is much more than that, it's not just kangaroos.”

TRAVEL: Leonardo Girardello exploring the Australian outback.

Alise, who attends Emmaus College, had both Australia and New Zealand on her list, as she had the desire to improve her English.

"I have seen pictures from Australia and all of them looked like a dream,” she said.

"Also I didn't know much about Australia before I came here or about Australian culture, so I put Australia for my first choice.

"I can learn how to speak English and in the same time I can explore in different culture.”

Thinking Australia was just Sydney and Melbourne, both students agreed they weren't too sure what to expect when they found out they were moving to regional towns in Queensland.

SLIPPERY: Leo (second from the left) getting a hands on encounter with some of Australia's snakes.

"I hadn't heard about Rockhampton before, so I didn't actually know where I was going,” Alise said.

" I actually really love living in Rockhampton, it's still little town for me, but I am really enjoying it.”

Impressed by the lush, green surroundings of this land down under, Leo said he is lucky to have landed such a great hometown of Yeppoon.

"It's a beautiful coastal city and the school I go to is great,” he said.

"St Brendan's is totally different from my school at home.

"They have a huge music block with so many different instruments, a gym, a 3D printing club, a tech production club and so many other activities that I can do. There's nothing like this in Italy.

"Here I can choose the subjects I want to study, which is a privilege that most people in Europe don't have. We can only choose the school, which is like choosing the category of subjects you want to study.”

Both the students also agree a big shock to them was having to wear a school uniform.

"You don't have much freedom to choose the style of clothing you want other people to see you with,” Leo said.

"But it creates a feeling of friendship between me and my mates here in Australia, even outside school; that was almost non-existent in my previous school.”

Alise agreed, saying she didn't like it at first but now she is used to it.

"I actually really like it. You don't have think about what you are going to wear in the morning,” she said.

Another cultural difference Leo discovered was the difference in our food.

"I had some big culture shocks, but when I saw what they called 'pasta' and what they called 'lasagne' in the cafeteria,” he laughed.

"During this year I observed many small differences between Italian and Australian culture, but it wasn't until I thought about all of them together that I realised how big these culture differences are.

"It wasn't until I came here that I actually realised how much I was immersed and influenced by my Italian heritage.

Leo (second from the left) with the other Italian Rotary exchange students in Australia.

Not only have Leo and Alise experienced a true-blue lifestyle, they also had the opportunity to travel Australia with other Rotary exchange students on a trip known as Safari.

"Safari [the trip] was wonderful and also educational. I know much more about this country, stories and traditions,” Leo said.

"Everyone is telling me that I probably know more about Australia than what they do. Which I don't think is strange because I didn't travel very much in my home country either.”

They travelled by bus from Sydney to Airlie Beach passing through Melbourne, Adelaide, Port Augusta, Woomera, Coober Pedy, Yulara, Alice Springs and Cairns.

"It was such a lovely experience and what I've appreciated more than everything was the company of 40 other students from countries all over the world,” he said.

"That was amazing, I learned so much about their culture, language and accent as well, and most of all, I think I found some friends for life among them.”

The exchange students exploring outback Australia.

District 9570 Rotary Youth Exchange program chair Larry Slattery believes exchange is an amazing opportunity for young people

"These students are prepared to take risks, to leave their families and friends and travel overseas, often not speaking the language, and well aware that they are expected to be ambassadors,” he said.

"That's a daunting task.

"Exchange students are doing on a large scale what we as adults should be doing in our own communities, trying something new and risky.

"They are prepared to pay the price of leaving their family comfort zone, and they get to enjoy the rewards.

"We choose these young people because they have ability, they have a vision, and are prepared to take action.

"Rotary Clubs with exchange students have more fun because students are full of enthusiasm. Host families gain a new child and are invited to graduations and weddings. Students often return with partners, parents and children to visit host families and friends.

"All of this promotes international goodwill.”