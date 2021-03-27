Students learn natural disaster survival skills

A group of Rockhampton high school students have been taught unique yet practical life skills to help them be prepared for natural disasters.

Carinity Education Rockhampton students learnt how to hunt, make fires, build shelters, and make ropes at their school at Glenlee on Thursday as part of the Community Recovery Challenge.

The skills activities were facilitated by Rocky Instincts, which teaches traditional skills and knowledge including basic fire-making skills and animal trapping.

Rocky Instincts director Malachi Conway said the skills he taught could help people survive during and after natural disasters such as cyclones and bushfires.

Carinity Education Rockhampton principal Lyn Harland said the unique school event, for students from Years 10 to 12, was the final item on the year-long Community Recovery Challenge program.

Ms Harland said the Community Recovery Challenge was created by the school to help people living in the Livingstone Shire to become more resilient both before and after natural disasters.

“The Livingstone community has suffered considerable losses due to cyclone and bushfires and the region has since been in a constant state of disaster recovery,” she said.

A Carinity Education Rockhampton student celebrates after making a fire the traditional way. Picture: Contributed

“After devastating natural disasters communities find their strength in banding together and becoming one in support of each other and their community.

“An integral part of the healing process is dealing with the grief and loss to build resilience, which the Community Recovery Challenge is centred around.”

The Community Recovery Challenge was an initiative of Carinity Education Rockhampton, which received $140,000 in grants funding for activities to build community capacity and resilience.

Activities have ranged from yoga and wellness classes, community art projects, and training a therapy dog, to mental health education, suicide prevention activities, and songwriting workshops for people overcoming adversity.

Ms Harland said the Community Recovery Challenge had helped to connect people and local groups within the Livingstone Shire and build community spirit.

“The Community Recovery Challenge has demonstrated what people can achieve when working collaboratively within their community,” she said.

“Over the past 12 months the project has provided opportunities to show that adversity can be overcome, and that it only makes us stronger when we all work together.”

MORE STORIES:

Massive Easter line-up planned for CQ

Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ