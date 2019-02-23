Student's safety crusade leads to traffic light deployment

WELCOME SIGHT: A new set of traffic lights at the corner of Simpson and Berserker Streets will make it safer for North Rockhampton High School students.

ASK and you shall receive as plucky teenager Jesse Grey has found out.

It was his bravery and motivation of that has paved the way for the installation of Rockhampton's newest set of safety-boosting traffic lights.

Two years ago, the then-grade 11 North Rockhampton High School student stood up in a packed town hall meeting hosted by Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk to raise the issue of needing a safe Berserker St crossing.

Former North Rockhampton High student Jesse Grey.

He said North Rockhampton State High has no crossing around it, there were people as young as grade 7 crossing the road and a little girl had recently been hit by a bus.

"I would like to humbly ask you make it mandatory for all schools to have crossings so children don't get hit, thank you,” Jesse said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Matthew Grey, Jesse Grey, Deputy Premier Jackie Trade and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne visited North Rockhampton High School in 2017 to inspect the lack of crossings.

The spark of action that Jesse lit has carried through to the installation of visible traffic light infrastructure this week at intersection of Berserker and Simpson Streets, next to North Rockhampton High School.

This comes despite the Department of Transport previously advising Rockhampton Regional Council that they didn't install pedestrian crossings or lights at high schools.

Principal of North Rockhampton State High School, Janet Young, welcomed the move to increase road safety near her school, with works commencing on the traffic lights commencing in December.

SAFETY FIRST: Principal of North Rockhampton State High School Janet Young was pleased to see traffic lights being installed at the corner of Berserker and Simpson Streets.

"As yet I haven't got a completion date but they will provide a set of normal traffic lights on Berserker St which will provide a pedestrian crossing at that point,” Ms Young said.

"A lot of people have been pushing that for quite a long time so it's underway finally.

"It will be an interesting exercise, teaching children to use traffic lights will be good.”