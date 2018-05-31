Students shocked as injuries put cattle plans on hold

RAISED ALARM: St Brendan's College students Alex Creevey and Bryce Voll, who heard the dog attack at the SBC Agricultural Centre last week, with school farm manager Emily Demaine-Beale and some of the injured cattle.

RAISED ALARM: St Brendan's College students Alex Creevey and Bryce Voll, who heard the dog attack at the SBC Agricultural Centre last week, with school farm manager Emily Demaine-Beale and some of the injured cattle.

ST BRENDAN'S students and staff are reeling after a vicious dog attack put a stop to the school cattle club's much anticipated inclusion in the annual agricultural show circuit.

After the high of Beef Australia 2018 and the St Brendan's College Brencol Queenslander breed cattle being introduced to the beef industry, the college and its cattle club had a significant blow last week in Yeppoon when a dog attack at the school's agricultural centre resulted in significant injuries to eight cattle and two horses.

College principal Robert Corboy said the incident was a cruel blow for the staff and students who had given so much time to prepare for the show season, and were looking forward to taking the Queenslanders out and about through Central Queensland on the show circuit.

"After quite a lot of positive feedback about our cattle club students and St Brendan's College's involvement in the new Queenslander breed at Beef, this incident is a sad blow for all involved,” Mr Corboy said.

"An injury to any beast is distressing, but the number of cattle and horses injured was a shock for our students and staff.

"At this stage the incident is being investigated by Livingstone Shire Council and we appreciate that the owners of the two dogs involved are co-operating in this matter.

St Brendan's student Luke Bowman showing his pride and joy at the recent Caves Show.

"I would like to commend the students of our SBC Cattle Club, particularly Year 8 students Bryce Voll and Alex Creevey, who heard the commotion at the yards during their study period on Thursday evening and raised the alarm for staff to investigate.

"We called on vets to come and inspect and treat the cattle and horses and this will be ongoing over coming weeks.

"We hope they will recover, although at this stage the planned country show schedule for our St Brendan's College Cattle Club around Central Queensland is on hold until further notice.

"Unfortunately some of the cattle will now carry permanent scars into future show rings.

"Our staff will continue to be vigilant on campus and we urge the community to ensure their dogs remain controlled at all times.”

A spokesperson said Livingstone Council was unable to comment as the matter is under investigation.

"Council will continue to work with St Brendan's College and the relevant dog owner throughout the investigation and will take all of the appropriate actions in accordance with the Animal Management Act,” the spokesperson said.

"In the past five months, council has instigated 17 investigations for complaints against dogs that have displayed aggressive behaviour towards people or other animals.

"Currently 16 dogs are regulated in the Livingstone Shire area, with a further five dogs under investigation.”