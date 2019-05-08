Students step back in time

TURNING BACK TIME: Charlie King, Coen Allsop, Savy Warren and Maddie Rossiter are all geared up for the May 17-18 performances of Back to the 80's.

TURNING BACK TIME: Charlie King, Coen Allsop, Savy Warren and Maddie Rossiter are all geared up for the May 17-18 performances of Back to the 80's. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON State High School is winding back the clock to the 1980s for its annual musical to be held from May 17-18 at Yeppoon Town Hall.

Acting head of department and arts teacher Peta McAllister said the show Back to the 80's would be a sight to behold with a cast of 40 students performing, an onstage band and more than 30 students working backstage with sets, costumes and sound.

"Students have been rehearsing three to four times a week since February 3. The students have committed eight to 14 hours each week, as well as the time they rehearse at home learning lines and preparing for their roles,” Ms McAllister said.

"The annual musical provides an authentic learning experience for the students to work as a team, to build resilience and time-management skills and to grow in confidence.

"Students also relish the opportunity to work collaboratively with staff and have really risen to the challenge,” she said.

Back to the 80's is a jukebox musical set in 1989 that showcases the hits of the era.

It will feature teachers in cameo roles, with one of the teacher's having performed as far back as 1979 when she herself was a Yeppoon State High School student.

Students and teachers will hit the stage in a blaze of colour and sound.

YSHS student Coen Allsop said this would be the fourth show he'd performed in and the experience continued to get better each time.

"I developed an interest in performing arts in Year 7 and my love for it continues to grow. It makes coming to school so much more enjoyable,” Coen said.

"I would love to continue performing well after I leave school. It's something that gives so much enjoyment for those performing, as well as the audience.

"Back to the 80's is a fun performance full of life and activity. We are all loving the experience of taking a step back in time, which has been a real eye-opener for the performers and I'm sure the audience are going to love it.”

The show will hit the stage on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. The school is encouraging everyone to dress in 1980s attire for the Friday night performance.

Livingstone Shire Council has generously provided support to the school for the musical.

Tickets are online.