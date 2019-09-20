Students strike for the climate

A GLOBAL Climate Strike today will see over 100 students and their supporters gather for protest rallies at Yeppoon’s Main Beach Amphitheatre.

The student-led protests are being carried out because they believe the government is not doing enough to confront the issue of climate change.

An estimated 20,000 Queensland students will participate in protests today.

People from all walks of life were expected to attend including parents, unionists, members of faith institutions, business owners and families.

Australian School Strike 4 Climate Student Organisers said, “Australia was already on the front lines of the climate crisis”.

“Prolonged drought. Flash flooding. Catastrophic bushfires, severe cyclones and heatwaves. But just at the time when we need to ramp up climate solutions, our government wants to open the floodgates to new coal, oil and gas projects that put all of us at risk,” they said.

Rallies will occur between 11am-1pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm.