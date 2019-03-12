Students to take part in national strike on climate change

YEPPOON State High School students will be among a national strike against climate change this Friday.

The Yeppoon School Strike 4 Climate will see students sacrificing a day of their schooling as way to express their feelings about climate change.

It is an issue they say will impact their future and which adults must urgently address.

Year 12 student Teana Pass, spokesperson for the strike and school captain at Yeppoon High, believes real leadership is needed on climate change.

"As a school leader at Yeppoon High, I believe that kids have a right to stand up and fight for what we believe is best for our future,” she said.

"Striking from school is a way we can get the attention of adults, sending a clear message to act on climate change.”

The nationwide strike on Friday is planned to happen in more than 50 cities and towns around the country.

Josh McKay, Year 11, has been keen to see a Yeppoon school strike happen since hearing about the youth led movement late last year.

"In today's society we are being told by some adults that global warming is not such a big deal, when really it is huge deal,” he said.

"We need to be working to preserve our oceans and environment not destroy it.”

Josh's mum, Lisa Fletcher, is proud to see her son work as part of a team alongside students from other schools and across different age groups.

"I think students have what it takes to create change in the world because they have honesty and positivity,” Lisa said.

"I encourage any parent to listen to your kids, ask your kids what their views and ideas are.

"It's time for us adults to listen.”

With only a few days left to go, students have been getting word out about the strike on social media and by distributing flyers whilst reminding their peers that parental permission is a must if they wish to participate.

Come Friday, the school strikers will be assembling beside the old Yeppoon railway station at 1pm, before launching into a loud march down the main street, finishing with speeches at activities at the southern end of the foreshore.

Adult supporters are welcome to join the action and listen to what students have to say.