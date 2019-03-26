Students trot their way on horseback to the classroom

ESCORT: Yeppoon police Constable Angela Dowling with the girls who rode their horses to school for Ride2School Day.

TROTTING, walking and cycling - these were all the ways students from St Ursula's College got to school in Yeppoon on Friday, as part of national Ride2School Day.

An annual event on Australia's calendar, Ride2School Day encourages students to walk or ride to school and increase physical activity levels.

Among the cyclists and pedestrians, a group of nine St Ursula's students trekked on horseback from Bangalee Beach for their part in Ride2School Day.

Year 8 student Georgie Spencer said it was a dream come true to ride her 19-year-old quarter horse, Sugar, into Yeppoon, even if it did mean an early start.

"Our group set off from Bangalee Beach at 6am, it was so much fun to ride along the beach and then through the main streets with the other girls and their horses,” Georgie said.

"I like horse riding but it requires a lot of balance and co-ordination. It's a good physical activity, so it fits in with Ride2School Day.”

Yeppoon police met the enthusiastic riders at the main beach and provided an escort along Anzac Ave and into Queen St, led by Constable Angela Dowling.