Students ‘Try a Trade’ at construction event

ABOUT 28 high school students got a feel for a career in construction at a workshop held at CQUniversity today.

Students from Emmaus College, Glenmore High School, North Rockhampton State High School, and Rockhampton State High School took part in Construction Skills Queensland’s Try’a Trade event.

Groups of students rotated through bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing and electrical stations, supervised by university teachers.

Trying out electrical work at the Try'a Trade event.

CSQ industry engagement manager Brent Fewkes said the program had been running for about five years.

“We do it as a way to give grade 9 and 10 students a bit of information about a career pathway in the construction industry,” he said.

“It gets their hands dirty and gives them a feeling of what construction’s all about to help them navigate that subject selection pathway.

“It’s a good time to be having it in Rocky considering the amount of construction work that’s happening.”

Carpentry practice.

CSQ CEO Brett Schimming said: “The construction industry is a great place to build your career with so many options to earn while you learn and develop your skills.

“There is a lot to think about when choosing a career path and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by pressure to make the right choice,” he said.

“Try’a Trade gives students opportunities to consider a pathway into construction by trying various trades and possibly finding one that’s just the right fit for them.”