Studying to bring vital health services to rural communities

AN ASPIRING dentist wants no other rural family to have to travel several hours for vital healthcare services.

Laura Purvis, from Clermont, was selected as one of 25 Rural Bank Scholarship recipients who will receive $5,000 to help kick-start her career.

The 17-year-old James Cook University, Cairns, student, who is studying a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, said winning the scholarship had allowed her to focus on her studies.

"When I got the email I was over the moon,” she said.

"I called Mum straight away letting her know.

"It is going to help out a lot because it is such a full-on course so it was a really good feeling. It will help alleviate the financial stress.”

Laura grew up on a 36,000-acre cattle property near Clermont and experienced first-hand the difficulties faced by rural communities in accessing high quality and consistent health services. Her family often had to travel several hours to attend medical and dental appointments.

Her goal is to return to regional Australia after graduation to bring professional dental healthcare and hygiene to rural communities.

"I have always been interested in healthcare and I really liked dentistry because of the practical aspects,” she said.

"I want to return to a rural or regional community and be a confident dentist.

"My family and I always had to travel several hours to get healthcare, so going back to those communities I will be able to provide that for people without them having to travel such long distances.”

These experiences, combined with her grandfather's stories of his career as a dentist, have inspired Laura to undertake a Bachelor of Dental Surgery where she will benefit their focus on community outreach and rural placements.

Laura is also keenly aware of the impact of drought conditions on agricultural communities.

"The drought was really hard for my family,” she said.

"My parents had to support my brother and I at boarding school, so we weren't there at home to help them out with the drought. It was just them at home working on the property.

"I loved going to boarding school and they wanted me to get a really good education, but I would have liked to of been home to help them.”