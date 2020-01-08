Stump mic captures star’s ugly tirade

A TENSE final day in England's stirring 189-run win against South Africa in the Second Test in Cape Town got the better of Jos Buttler in a moment he'll likely regret.

Searching desperately for wickets in the final session, Buttler objected to Proteas tailender Vernon Philander failing to step out of the way so he could receive a throw from mid-off.

"Get out the f***ing way," said Buttler with aggression, prompting Vilander to stare back at him.

"F***ing move," the Pom continued. "You know it's going to f***ing (inaudible), just move … f***ing k***head."

First slip Ben Stokes backed his man, adding: "Don't stare him out. He's got a point, mate."

Buttler completed the tirade by suggesting the throw had some work to do to "f***ing, get past that f***ing gut" without Philander standing in the way.

Sky Sports, which was broadcasting the match in England, offered an apology for the language through commentator Michael Atherton shortly after.

Former South Africa fast bowler responded to a clip of the exchange on social media, tweeting: "Well, that was loud and clear."

Philander was playing in his final Test match at his home ground after announcing his plan to retire after the series.

STOKES: FIVE DAY TESTS MUST STAY

Stokes called for five-day Test cricket to stay after producing a stunning display in his side's victory.

Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session as England wrapped up a series-levelling win.

The remarkable triumph was a timely advert for Test cricket - the future of which has been the subject of much debate lately - and Stokes reckons it has to stay.

Asked how good the tourists' win was for the current series, the 28-year-old said: "Brilliant. When you have results in the first two games, it makes things very interesting.

"We will all remember this for a long time and I'm sure South Africa will remember it for a long time. It will go down as one of the greats.

"It was an amazing game to be a part of. The fact it went all the way to the wire proves why Test cricket should be five days and should always stay five days.

"It must be amazing as a spectator to be living through these emotions but being a player on the field, going through the highs and lows of what Test cricket can do to you on a day-to-day basis is just awesome.

"Test cricket is not made for four days, it's made for five. It's called Test cricket for a reason. They should change it to 'easy cricket' if they make it four days."

Ben Stokes delivered again. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Allied to his six catches at second slip - a joint England record among non-wicketkeepers - and the swashbuckling 72 which bought England time in the second innings, Stokes' final rally completed yet another remarkable chapter for the sport's hero of the hour.

England captain Joe Root feels the Durham man deserves all the praise coming his way.

"You can throw the ball to him or put him in any situation and you know he's going to stand up for you," the Root said on Sky Sports.

"He's going to do absolutely everything for the rest of the guys, he plays 100 per cent for the team and he's a brilliant role model for all the other guys coming through.

"Brilliant senior player. He stands up and puts in a spell like that, keeps running in for you all the time and we know - as we've seen with the bat - he can really change the game for you from any situation."

It was England's first win in Cape Town in 63 years. South Africa had lost just four times in 33 previous tests at Newlands since the country's return to international cricket after apartheid. All four of those losses were to Australia.

England set South Africa 438 to win, but that became irrelevant as South Africa attempted to bat out the day for a draw after starting at 2/126.

Having taken just two South African wickets in the day's first session, and one in the second session, England romped through the last five wickets for just 11 runs in 17 overs. South Africa went from 237-5 to 248 all out.

Opener Pieter Malan made 84 in South Africa's second innings on debut and batted for more than six hours over the two days. Quinton de Kock added 50. Rassie van der Dussen encapsulated South Africa's stubbornness with 17 off 140 balls.

Veteran fast bowler Anderson took 2-23 in the innings and seven wickets in the match. Denly had 2-42 and Stokes finished with 3-35 to go with six catches in the match and a blitz of a half-century in England's second innings, which effectively put the test beyond South Africa.

Stokes blasted 72 off 47 balls in a whirlwind of sixes and fours to propel England to 391-8 declared.

Stokes set it up, then finished it. "He's a born match-winner," Root said of Stokes. "He puts his hand up, he wants to be the one to win you the game."