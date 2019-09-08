Stunner delivers Jessica Fox World Cup series crown

All Jessica Fox wanted at the World Cup finale in Prague was one good, error-free run and she got it - along with the K1 World Cup crown.

The Olympic silver and bronze medallist in the C1 swept down the technical course in the Czech Republic four seconds faster than her semi-final run to win both the event and successfully defend her K1 overall series crown after five events.

Jessica Fox on her way to winning the K1 finale and world series title in Prague.

It is a massive boost for Fox ahead of the Canoe Slalom world championships and Tokyo 2020 qualification in La Seu d'Urgell, Spain, from September 25.

"Just to deliver that in the final, I was so pleased," said the Penrith star.

"That was the elation when I crossed the finish line.

"I'm really pleased with today, it could not have gone better."

Fox said she has a suspicion she would do well on the course.

"I've been training so well here, so I really wanted to put it together. It was just about getting that run out," she said.

"It's always a little confidence boost.

"It's been a long season, but now all the world cups are done, we have a couple of weeks off, so I'm happy to finish the world cups on this note and look forward to being back in Seu."

Jessica Fox competing in Bratislava earlier this year.