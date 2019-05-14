Stunning 5 bed, 4 bath home sells for almost $1million

STUNNING PROPERTY: 3 Henry St, The Range, just sold for close to $1million. The home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms on two storeys and outside there is an in-ground pool with separate pool house.

STUNNING PROPERTY: 3 Henry St, The Range, just sold for close to $1million. The home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms on two storeys and outside there is an in-ground pool with separate pool house. Pat O'Driscoll

A CLASSIC home built in 1940 has sold for close to $1million this month.

3 Henry St, The Range, was sold through Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate with agent Penny Keating.

The home is a beautiful two storey Queenslander with five bedrooms and four bathrooms on a large block of 1, 012m2.

The previous owners had carried out a number of renovations.

In 2007, the property was listed for sale in $397,000.

In 2018, it was advertised for rent for $750 per week.

The elite property has been designed with an eye for detail, style and elegance.

The spacious ground floor has ducted air-conditioning with recess lighting and features.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A huge open plan floor plans flows through the lounge, dining and spacious stone kitchen with butlers pantry.

The kitchen leads to the full length covered entertainers verandah, with views of the immaculate yard.

A formal lounge area opens to a tiled verandah, along with a guest bedroom with bathroom, a purpose built study and a family sized laundry.

The second level has a family room with stunning chandeliers and four large bedrooms with a new family bathroom with full length bath.

The massive parents retreat includes a Juliette styled balcony, ensuite and walk-in robes.

Throughout the home is high ceilings, polished pine flooring, quality fixtures and a sense of luxury.

The block itself is landscaped, irrigated, fully fenced with a in-ground pool and separate pool house.

Ms Keating said the property was unique to Rockhampton with the old Hamptons style design of upstairs for sleep and downstairs for living.

"It's great for families, kids can live upstairs and parents can friends and entertaining downstairs."

The home itself used be a workers cottage and this was lifted up to become the second story and renovations were carried out for the downstairs part.

The new owners are a local professional couple who were lucky enough to "win the race".

It was highly sought after and gained a lot of interest due the quality of the home and location, Ms Keating said.