Stunning Cap Coast property wins ‘House of the Year’ title

MORE than 25 Central Queensland builders were recognised for their work at this year’s Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards.

Master Builders’ Central Queensland manager Dennis Bryant congratulated the winners across all 29 categories.

“With so much uncertainty in our industry and the economy, it’s never been more important than it is now to recognise and celebrate resilience and talent,” Mr Bryant said.

“Our Housing and Construction Awards are one way we can achieve this – even if the program looked a little different this year.”

The event was livestreamed on Thursday, August 13.

DR Moore Constructions nabbed four awards for its Spyglass project at Pacific Heights, including the coveted House of the Year.

The house has a master suite with separate living area, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, three internal living rooms, and a swimming pool.

Spyglass was also crowned the Best Individual Home in the $1.26 million to $2 million range.

Calliope State High School.

Paynters cemented its reputation in the area of education, winning Project of the Year and Best Education Facilities over $10 million for its construction of the new Calliope State High School.

The school comprises nine buildings, a drop-off area, sports oval, and more than 200 car parks.

And the Edenbrook Display Home got Chris Warren Homes the President’s Award and Best Display Home between $251,000 and 350,000.

Chris Warren Homes also won Best Individual Home from $251,000 to 350,000 for the House of Hope project at Parkhurst.

Chris Warren Homes' Edenbrook Display Home.

“I’m so proud of the way the Central Queensland building industry has rallied, resulting in some truly exceptional projects this year,” Mr Bryant said.

“With Mercy Health Bethany Community Centre and ALDI Allenstown also among the winning projects, our local communities are benefiting from the fact our builders are tough and can rise above, no matter the challenges COVID-19 throws at them.”