Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

LIGHTS AWAY: TCC principal Rob Alexander and Father Bryan Hanifin at St Joseph's Cathedral.

LIGHTS AWAY: TCC principal Rob Alexander and Father Bryan Hanifin at St Joseph's Cathedral. Allan Reinikka ROK141118acathedr

ROCKY'S beloved church will be lit up again with this year's theme revealed as T'was the Night before Christmas.

St Joseph's Cathedral and The Cathedral College hosted the event for the first time last year in front of more than 20,000 viewers.

Such was its success, St Joseph's Cathedral has also been short-listed for the Australian Event Award for its spectacular Lights of Christmas 2017 display.

READ HERE: Video: Spectacular Christmas light show transforms Cathedral

READ HERE: Thousands expected for Rocky cathedral's festive spectacular

The display was a 20-minute light show featuring an architectural-mapped animation of the Christmas classic The Nutcracker and 14 stunningly-detailed Christmas themed stained glass window images projected on the Cathedral's frontage.

READ HERE: Video: See why it's Rocky's biggest tourist attraction

TCC Principal Rob Alexander said they were "very excited" to receive the nomination.

"It is a real honour for our lights," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Lights of Christmas 2018 display:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St

From December 17 to 23, 7.30-10.30pm

He said one of the most interesting things about the display was the "stark contrast between an 1890s building with 21st Century technology".

"It marries the two so beautifully and it is such a stately building," Mr Alexander said.

Being a provincial town, Rockhampton was quite fortunate to have a building of the calibre the Cathedral offered, he said.

"There are many places that would love to have lights like we do but they don't have the building for it, " he said.

"We are very lucky, we have the building and the support of the local community.

"Our community has supported the event and it's not something you would find outside of the city."

Cathedral light show: St Joseph's Cathedral light show.

Parish Priest Father Bryan Hanifin said after last year's event, people hadn't stopped asking if they were hosting it again.

It was a unique display that people hadn't seen before, he said.

"People like coming out with something different, something novel," he said.

"It is something we are looking forward to."

And this year it will be back again in all its holy glory with the theme T'was the Night before Christmas.

The show will features a 10-minute animation followed by various Christmas and nativity themes.

The theme was chosen for its strong link to Christmas and because children loved seeing Santa.

Viewers to this year's display can expect "lots of bright lights and beautiful colours in another high-quality production".