Stunning CQ home combines country and coastal living

IF YOU'RE looking for a property with the perfect mix of rural and coastal living, look no further than 175 Manns Rd in Emu Park.

Set on a 2.5-acre block and just minutes from the beach, this amazing property combines the best of coastal and country living.

Have the pleasure of entertaining guests from the downstairs rumpus room complete with bar and pool table and imagine barbecuing from the huge rear deck with views of the dam, bushland and Coorooman Creek as far as the eye can see and if you had binoculars even further.

Anyone looking for some country living, and still close to the beach, won't be disappointed by this property.

An inspection really is a must.

Located at 175 Manns Rd, this property will restore your faith of the property market with an outstanding quality property at a real price.

Set back from the road, the home boasts a large veranda to soak up the country ambience, vistas of bushland and Coorooman Creek with your very own dam attracting native wildlife.

Fantastically presented, ready for you to just move in and relax, there is literally no work to do.

The master bedroom is extra spacious and has a beautiful view, high ceilings throughout and open plan kitchen giving it that airy country feel you expect on a one-hectare sized property.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A 30,000gl rain water tank feeds the home and a Colorbond three-bay shed is ideal for the cars and a workshop.

Boom Real Estate agent, Aaron Stock, says this property ticks a lot of boxes for potential buyers.

"It's on two-and-a-half acres with a three-bay lock-up shed,” he said.

"The house, a Queenslander built in the 1960's, is beautiful - it's been beautifully renovated.

"It suits anyone who is looking for a coastal lifestyle, there's plenty of space there too with a lot of bushland around it.

"Just five minutes' drive to the beach and you've got Coorooman Creek in your backyard, you can even see the creek from the back deck and main bedroom.”

The property is currently listed at $399,000, and Mr Stock says the property could be a great fit for many potential buyers.

Boom Real Estate realtor, Aaron Stock.

"It's ideal for people looking to downsize from a larger property or families to upsize from a town house, there is plenty of room for activities that's for sure,” he said.

"It would also suit someone who works in the mines or on an even time or lifestyle roster.

"When you're on your days off, there is plenty to do, put some pots out in the creek and take the boat out for a fish.”

With a large rear deck and a ground level entertaining area under the house, complete with a bar and pool table, this house is an entertainer's dream.

Located a short drive to Emu Park, local schools, shops and beaches, this property is just waiting for someone to move in.

Now is your opportunity to own this perfect little hideaway offering a quiet and peaceful lifestyle.

Call Aaron Stock today on 0439786318 to arrange your inspection of this picture perfect property.