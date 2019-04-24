Stunning display lighting up the coast on a national scale

Lighting at Wreck Point featured in a promotional publication by the installer, Aqualux Architectural and RGB Lighting

Lighting at Wreck Point featured in a promotional publication by the installer, Aqualux Architectural and RGB Lighting Contributed

SPECTACULAR illumination of a new scenic lookout built on the historic Wreck Point headland at Yeppoon, as a 100th anniversary project of Lions International, has been given nation-wide publicity by the contracting lighting installation company.

Initiated and designed by G & P Alexander Pty Ltd Builders for Yeppoon Lions Club, the first stage cost of $460,000 and became a joint project between Yeppoon Lions, the State Government and Livingstone Shire Council funding of $110,000, $190,000 and $165,000 respectively.

Lighting at Wreck Point featured in a promotional publication by the installer, Aqualux Architectural and RGB Lighting Contributed

The lookout was modelled on the bow of a schooner, in memory of a 62 ton trading schooner Selina, which was washed up on the headland in 1848, after drifting crewless for 4800km over 15 months.

The mystery of the sailing ship's fate was never discovered

It was officially opened on June 17, 2017, and has since become an increasingly popular tourist attraction on the Capricorn Coast.

Lighting at Wreck Point featured in a promotional publication by the installer, Aqualux Architectural and RGB Lighting Contributed

The council then built and opened the second stage on July 7, 2018, at a cost of $350,000 with joint funding from the Federal Government of $148,800 and $201,200 from the State Government and the council. A concrete pathway and steps link the two stages.

The lower platform of the second stage displays a built schooner skeleton depicting the wreck of the Selina. Stepped below, is a semi-circular paved viewing deck and guard railing with sweeping views of Keppel Bay.

Glen and Peter from G & P Alexander Pty Ltd Builders tendered and built both projects. They've been members of Yeppoon Lions Club for 37 years.

Vivid night illuminations rotate from pink, to violet, orange, turquoise, emerald green and blue, through an advanced LED lighting system.

Amazingly colourful photos of the projects have been captured at night and reproduced in eight pages of a 24 page promotional publication by the installer, Aqualux Architectural and RGB Lighting.

This company installed LED illuminations for the Marina Mirage Sails on the Gold Coast, the retrofit lighting of the iconic Cardinal Sculptures on Salamanca Wharf at Hobart, Tasmania, and a lighting design for Paddington Water Feature, Queensland.

Aqualux was winner of The Best Residential Landscape Feature at the 2018 Landscape Queensland awards night.