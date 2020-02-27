Stunning family home with ‘MCG’ backyard hits the market at The Range

This week’s House of the Week is a large family’s dream home.

The home at 16 King Street , listed for offers from $799,000, sits on a 1618 sq m block and with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a five-car garage, it’s the perfect home to raise a family in.

Perched at the top of The Range, it boasts an expansive deck with stunning panoramic views and a backyard nicknamed ‘The MCG’, for its perfect backyard cricket dimensions.

The lower level of the home consists of a breezy, open plan living space which opens out onto the luxurious pool area.

The space is perfect for family get-togethers or lazy summer afternoons, with ­parents able to watch the kids splash in the pool from the airconditioned comfort of the living room.

This ground level also consists of the decked-out kitchen, spacious laundry and bathroom number one.

The house has plenty of storage, with two store rooms off of the carport, excellent cupboard space in the kitchen, a huge shed out the back and a linen cupboard in the hallway on the second storey.

The upper level has five spacious bedrooms, three of which offer built in cupboards, including the master which boasts an ensuite as well.

This second level alsofeatures an airy sunroom, an office and bathroom number three, which is complete with a bath and shower.

Property agent Jason Rayner said the block’s size and location made it the perfect choice for a growing family.

“It really lends itself to family living, a huge block in the perfect location for the combination of work, lifestyle and leisure,” he said.

“It’s only a couple of kilometres from schools and is also close to the hospital.”

It features solar panels, a fully airconditioned downstairs and ceiling fans in every bedroom.

The gorgeous hardwood floors give the upstairs a cosy feel, while the downstairs is kept gloriously cool by cream tiles throughout.

With an open home scheduled for this Saturday at 12pm, interest in this character filled home is expected to grow quickly.