Stunning home in Rocky's 'millionaire's stretch' you have to see

IF LENNOX St, The Range is the home of Southside's high rollers, then Murlay Avenue is the "millionaire's stretch” of Rocky's north.

With a beautiful collection of homes stacked throughout, it is a street that comes with an A-lister feel.

But at the end of the cul-de-sac, hidden amongst the palm trees, you find a four-bedroom, holiday home just perfect for entertaining.

On a monster 1193sqm block, the eye-catching terracotta-coloured home at number 29 might be in the heart of suburbia but it comes with that holiday romance.

Only this one is for keeps.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Doug Webber rubbed his hands together when talking about this one that he labelled an "entertainer's delight”.

"Take nothing away from The Range, people buy there for the amazing views but these annihilate them,” Doug enthused.

"Sitting up on the deck and having a bbq and a drink, you could fit 50 people up there. It is a entertainer's home, a party home. One to show off the city, under lights particularly.

"I have never seen views like it, Mt Archer aside, all the way out to Stanwell, over the whole river, the CBD, she has more than 180 degree views.

"This street is in the same category as Lennox St, for sure. It is stunning.”

Multiples seem to be a trend with number 29.

It comes with two bars, two main bedrooms, two dining rooms, five toilets, three car ports, four bathrooms and three living areas.

Formerly owned by a cow-cockey from west of Rockhampton, the owner is simply looking to downsize.

Doug could not speculate on a price but urged potential buyers to arrange an inspection.

He said the "magnificent home” was perfect for families looking to stay for years.

"It is just a massive house, it has it all,” he said.

"They have built this massive tiled deck with a bar, 10-seater bbq area above the carport.

"It is just packed with features, sunken room, rumpus room, built-in fish tank, laundry and chute, just everything.

"The reserve behind makes the backyard feel like a rain forest too.

"It might be a 20-year old home but if you were to try and replace the home you wouldn't be able to.”

Those put off by the "pink” exterior, fear not, Doug said the photos lie.

"It is more a terracotta or salmon colour. It's nice.”