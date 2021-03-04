Stunning home on The Range tops million dollar price tag

A Rockhampton home sale has hit the high-end market, selling for seven figures.

46 Corberry St, The Range, was sold last month by McGrath Real Estate principal Todd Brandon for $1.03 million.

The 1920 renovated Queenslander has two levels with a full width rear veranda encompassing views of the city and Mount Archer.

With separate living on both floors, the home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property last sold for $399,000 and had previously been listed for rent for $900 per week.

“It has some very beautiful features, it was good to see it sell for over a million,” Mr Brandon said.

“The owners were very happy.”

The home has incredible views of the city.

The home had been on the market since September and had 58 people go through it.

“Location was really important to a lot of people, very beautiful home from the street,” Mr Brandon said.

“Colonial Queensland and street appeal.

“Once you went into the house, it would be difficult to find a home with the views it had.”

An auction was held in October for the home which had four registered bidders.

“It just didn’t get to a point that we thought the home should sell for,” Mr Brandon said.

The property went to private treaty and ended up getting two offers and was sold to a local family.

“It’s good for The Range market, good for Rockhampton, great to see people seeing value in our top end of the market,” he said.

Mr Brandon said McGrath had another two homes under contract above the million dollar mark.

“The transactions are happening a lot quicker than 12 months ago,” he said.

“There is plenty of buyer interest and activity.

“Contrary to what most people think, the southern buyers have only just started creeping in, most of the interest I have seen has been from local buyers.”