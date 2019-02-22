Stunning home with all of the top finishes for under $2mil

PROPERTY BEAUTY: 70 Jessie St has five bedrooms, three bathrooms with four toilets and three living areas plus a saltwater in-ground pool.

PROPERTY BEAUTY: 70 Jessie St has five bedrooms, three bathrooms with four toilets and three living areas plus a saltwater in-ground pool. Ray White Rockhampton

DRIVING around The Range there are many homes to admire, from beautiful crisp white colonial homes to modern stylish properties.

The home at 70 Jessie St is one to be idolised and with change from $2million, it could be yours.

The home is featured as The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With a soft blue matched with complementary white and a picket fence to top it off; the home looks picture perfect and it only gets better as you move inside.

Representing the listing is Ray White Rockhampton principal David Bell who said it was a "stunning home on The Range”.

He particularly noted the floor plan and the way it flows throughout, the yard, the side access and the good lawns.

"It is one of the best homes I have seen on the hill up there,” Mr Bell said.

"The charm and the character has been really kept with this home.”

Inside are five generous sized bedrooms and a study, along with three bathrooms with four toilets.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with ensuite.

In the kitchen, there are stone bench tops with top of the line Meile appliances.

The long breakfast bar commands the main focus of the kitchen but the real surprise is the walk-in pantry.

The kitchen flows on to a dining area and through a living area. Bi-fold timber doors lead out onto the rear timber deck.

The deck is perfect for having guests over, even during summer, as it has a ceiling fan.

There is also a formal living area upstairs and another verandah at the front.

The home has touches of style and luxury from the immaculate hardwood floors to the chandelier light fittings, arched doorways with tongue and grove walls and the stained glass front door.

Downstairs lies a bedroom with an ensuite, office, gym area, living and entertainment space and the laundry.

Storage has been kept in mind, there are various storage areas marked out on the floor plan from the area under the timber staircase to more storage downstairs.

The high ceilings allow for cool breezes to flow through and there is air-conditioning throughout.

Outside, a in-ground salt water swimming pool awaits you with a private pool house, also with a ceiling fan.

The block itself is a 941sqm allotment and is fully fenced with side access and a sliding front gate.

A large carport at the front of the home accommodates two vehicles.

The garden is low maintenance with a well looked after lawn and large pot plants.

Mr Bell said it was one of the largest blocks on The Range.

Situated in Jessie St, it is in a lovely area close to the schools, hospitals and shops.

Mr Bell said The Range was "always popular, a good area, nice location and cool”.

"The owners are relocating for work and are genuinely motivated to sell,” he said.

The home is priced at $1.18million, in the higher end of the market.

Mr Bell said there had been some interest in the home with around five to six groups through the open homes.

"There are plenty of people with money around that are willing to buy... it's just whether it suits their needs,” he said.

Mr Bell has made "a few sales” over the million dollar mark in the last six to 12 months and said as a whole, the month of February for real estate was looking "quite solid”.

"Vacancy rates are super low, rents are starting to tighten,” Mr Bell said.

"There has been a pick up in numbers through open homes.

"It's on the rise.”