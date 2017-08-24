29°
News

Stunning new attraction to lure tourists to Mount Archer

Melanie Plane
| 24th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Fraser Park at the top of Mount Archer in Rockhhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Fraser Park at the top of Mount Archer in Rockhhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK281015carcher2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONTRACTORS across Queensland are vying for the opportunity to transform one of the Rockhampton region's most iconic tourism destinations - Mount Archer.

Rockhampton Regional Council are currently seeking tenders for the first stage of the Fraser Park Redevelopment Project which involves the construction of the Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk.

In the RRC Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday, Council resolved to apply for additional funding for the project under the Regional Jobs and Investment Package after an opportunity arose to do so.

The funding application relates to Mount Archer facility improvements that are forecast to take place over the next two years including for the impressive Nurim Circuit.

The Nurim Circuit is an all abilities walking circuit incorporating an elevated boardwalk experience, enhanced lookouts, connecting pathways, wayfinding and interpretive design elements that celebrate the timeless stories whispered by the mountain.

READ MORE HERE: $450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

As part of the application funding was also sought for the Munda-Gudda Path which is an outdoor recreation area enveloped by the Nurim Circuit.

The Munda-Gudda Path will provide a series of nature play based nodes, wayfinding and interpretive design elements and a multi-purpose open space for social gatherings, outdoor learning and an emergency helipad.

The total cost for the project is $3 million including a RRC budget contribution of 350K and a $1.15M contribution from the Queensland Government as part of Works for Qld Round 1 ($300K), Works for Qld Round 2 ($400K) and Qld Parks Sport and Racing ($450K).

Council previously applied under the Regional Jobs and Investment Package for funding for construction of Bruce Hwy Vehicle Directional Signs and Tropic of Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre upgrades.

Tenders for the Nurim Circuit opened on Friday, August 18 and will close on September 13 with Stage 1A of the project to be completed by November.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fraser park mount archer activation plan mount archer national park rockhampton attractions rockhampton hiking rockhampton tourist activities rockhampton walking track

Why these grey-nomads might never visit Yeppoon again

Why these grey-nomads might never visit Yeppoon again

Retired travellers say they've never encountered a stricter town

33,000 fresh flowers hit Rockhampton for fundraiser

Angela Ryan, Shirley Shannon, Zoe Keogh prepare to distribute 30,000 fresh daffodils as part of Cancer Council Queensland's major fundraiser, Daffodil Day.

Daffodil Day preparations are in full swing

Opinion: Cost of living budget not 'reasonable' calculations

Housing and money

New report reveals how much Aussies need to earn

Stockland boss reveals strategy to bring big-time retailers to Rocky

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton.

ANXIOUS online waits are over with a host of exciting shops ahead.

Local Partners

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Return to days of old with bespoke designs from local designers at Rockhampton Art Gallery

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Brittany V Barnaby: NAIF debate fires up

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce.

Keppel MP claims NAIF Board has spent $500K on own salaries

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

MOVE REVIEW: Tower's too steep a climb for this fan

LAST GUNSLINGER: Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain and Tom Taylor plays Jake Chambers in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

STEPHEN King film is done in by running time and lack of spark.

'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

Massive response to release of tickets for next month's spectacular

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

As New, Owner Transfered to Brisbane

8 Academic Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Just 2 years old this Norman Gardens 4 bedroom home is ready to move into as the owner has moved South. Features include: -Tiled living and traffic areas, carpet...

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

Sold On

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever in Sold On

You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

Sold On

The ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.