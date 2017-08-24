Stunning new attraction to lure tourists to Mount Archer

Fraser Park at the top of Mount Archer in Rockhhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

CONTRACTORS across Queensland are vying for the opportunity to transform one of the Rockhampton region's most iconic tourism destinations - Mount Archer.

Rockhampton Regional Council are currently seeking tenders for the first stage of the Fraser Park Redevelopment Project which involves the construction of the Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk.

In the RRC Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday, Council resolved to apply for additional funding for the project under the Regional Jobs and Investment Package after an opportunity arose to do so.

The funding application relates to Mount Archer facility improvements that are forecast to take place over the next two years including for the impressive Nurim Circuit.

The Nurim Circuit is an all abilities walking circuit incorporating an elevated boardwalk experience, enhanced lookouts, connecting pathways, wayfinding and interpretive design elements that celebrate the timeless stories whispered by the mountain.

As part of the application funding was also sought for the Munda-Gudda Path which is an outdoor recreation area enveloped by the Nurim Circuit.

The Munda-Gudda Path will provide a series of nature play based nodes, wayfinding and interpretive design elements and a multi-purpose open space for social gatherings, outdoor learning and an emergency helipad.

The total cost for the project is $3 million including a RRC budget contribution of 350K and a $1.15M contribution from the Queensland Government as part of Works for Qld Round 1 ($300K), Works for Qld Round 2 ($400K) and Qld Parks Sport and Racing ($450K).

Council previously applied under the Regional Jobs and Investment Package for funding for construction of Bruce Hwy Vehicle Directional Signs and Tropic of Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre upgrades.

Tenders for the Nurim Circuit opened on Friday, August 18 and will close on September 13 with Stage 1A of the project to be completed by November.